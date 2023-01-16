Event Management Company – Project 30 Launched By Former Bournemouth 7 Festival Managing Director, Craig Mathie

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Former Bournemouth 7 festival managing director Craig Mathie has founded a new company, Project 30, with a focus on event planning, project management, and live events.

The events professional is involved in cross-industry initiatives, including the South Coast Events Forum, which he founded. Mathie is also an advisor to the Association of Festival Organisers. Previously the VP of NOEA, Mathie also chairs the Destination Management Board for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Prior to launching Project 30, Craig spent 11 years at the Bournemouth 7 Festival, with the past six as managing director.

He said, “I’ve been blown away by the response to Project 30. Even in these challenging times, it’s clear that events which bring people together are more important than ever. I’m delighted to be able to use my knowledge and experience to support event owners, promoters and other producers in delivering engaging and safe experiences.

“The events industry faces a host of urgent and important challenges over the coming months and years, but it remains an incredibly exciting space to work within. Audiences are still looking for outstanding experiences and we are looking forward to playing our part in bringing these to life.”