AEG Presents Names Rick Johnson as SVP of Ticketing and Revenue

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents announced Thursday (January 12) it has appointed Rick Johnson to the position of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ticketing and Revenue.

He will oversee the company’s Global Touring division. Johnson will report to Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent.

“Rick brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the team,” Gersh said. “He has the experience of building pricing and revenue products from the ground up and seeing them all the way through to implementation.”

Johnson, who frequently advised ticketing outlet AXS, a subsidiary of AEG, got his start in live music in 2010 when he joined Ticketmaster as Director of Strategy. He co-founded Ticketmaster’s dynamic-pricing business unit Pricemaster.