Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled Kia Forum Dates and Adds More To the Love On Tour 2023 Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Harry Styles is close to completing the North American run of Love on Tour, but before he ends the mostly sold-out run, he’s announced two nights at Acrisure Arena. The new 11,000-capacity venue in Greater Palm Springs will play host to the ex-boy bander on January 31 and February 1.

The shows, produced by Live Nation, are a part of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, with fans able to register for both pre-sales now through Monday (January 16). The general on-sale begins Friday (January 20).

Support for the Kia Forum dates is Wet Leg, and Madi Diaz joins him for the Acrisure dates.

Upcoming Love on Tour North American Dates:

Thu Jan 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jan 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jan 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Jan 31 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Feb 1 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena