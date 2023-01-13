MMF Canada Announces The Recipients Of The 15th Annual Honor Roll Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Music Managers Forum (MMF) Canada announced the recipients of the 15th Annual Honour Roll Awards: Lascelles Stephens (Deco Entertainment); Elaine Bomberry; Haviah Mighty and Christina Cassaro (DI:ME ARTS MGMT); and Jeff Ojeda (Phase Management).

Lascelles Stephens is the recipient of the 2022 Honour Roll Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements and excellence in Canadian and international artist management. A noted composer, producer, and manager, Stephens has developed a reputation as one of Canada’s keenest ears for talent, having worked with the likes Simone Denny, Maestro Fresh Wes, Glenn Lewis, and Deborah Cox.

Elaine Bomberry has been announced as the recipient of The Brian Chater Pioneer Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who have been instrumental in creating the framework for music management in the Canadian entertainment industries. Bomberry, who is Anishinabe and Cayuga, from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, has worked as a freelance Indigenous Performing Arts activist/promoter/manager/ TV and radio producer for over 35 years and manages artists such as JUNO winner Murray Porter and works with events such as the Rez Bluez, 2 Rivers Remix Festival, Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards, and also serves as the Artist Ambassador for the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

The 2022 Banner Year Award (sponsored by SOCAN Foundation) will go to Haviah Mighty and Christina Cassaro. With support from Cassaro, Mighty made Canadian hip-hop history when she became the first Black woman and the first hip-hop artist to win the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, and she became the first woman to win a JUNO Award in the Best Rap Album/EP of the Year category in 2022. Mighty was also the only Canadian nominee at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in the Best International Flow category.

Phase Management’s Jeff Ojeda will be the inaugural recipient of the 2022 Trailblazer Award. The award, which introduced in 2022, and was established to honor and recognize Canadian managers, or self-managed artists, who are carving new paths within the industry landscape.

With 15 years of experience as a guitar technician, a branding specialist, and now a full-time manager, Ojeda is helping to create space in the Canadian music industry for American country and Americana as well as LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

The honorees will be feted at the annual Honour Roll Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the historic Great Hall in Toronto on March 6th.

“This year’s honorees, selected by the Honour Roll committee and MMF Canada Board of Directors, are an impressive bunch!” remarks Amie Therrien, MMF Canada Executive Director. “Lascelles’ continued international success with Deborah Cox makes them a force to be reckoned with and Elaine has and continues to create meaningful opportunities for Indigenous artists. Christina and Haviah have been smashing boundaries and earning accolades worldwide and Jeff is making waves in the country and Americana realm with his artists, and creating space for other LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC industry professionals. I can’t wait to see everyone and hope that our new venue and new show-only ticket and member pricing will open things up to more of our community to join us in celebration!”