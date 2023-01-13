Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran And Jon Batiste Among The Headliners For The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell detailed the massive musical lineup for the festival’s 2023 return with headliners such as Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, and Mumford & Sons among many others.

Scheduled for April 28 – May 7, the festival is an annual celebration of New Orleans tradition and culture that annually attracts more than half a million music fans across the seven day event with more than 5,000 musicians performing on 14 different stages .

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2023 Jazz Fest include:

Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, Herbie Hancock, NE-YO, Big Freedia, Tom Jones, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Mavis Staples, Jamie Cullum, Tab Benoit, Taj Mahal Quartet, Marcus King, Cory Wong, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Tank and The Bangas, Angelique Kidjo, Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, John Hiatt & the Goners, The Radiators, Robert Randolph Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ivan Neville’s Dumstaphunk, Durand Jones, Zigaboo Modeliste & The Funk Revue, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Leo Nocentelli, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Marcia Ball, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Charlie Musselwhite, Davell Crawford, Martha Redbone, Durand Jones, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & Zydeco Cha Chas, Eric Gales, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sweet Crude, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Mdou Moctar of Niger, The Campbell Brothers, Morgan Heritage, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, David Shaw, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Honey Island Swamp Band, Mississippi Mass Choir, John Boutté, Little Freddie King, Andrew Duhon, Shamarr Allen, Artemis, Glen David Andrews Band, Leyla McCalla, John Mooney & Bluesiana, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Tribute to Ma Rainey, Low Cut Connie, Catherine Russell, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Continental Drifters, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cha Wa, Charlie Gabriel and Roger Lewis, Bassekou Kouyate of Mali, RAM of Haiti, Hot 8 Brass Band, Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Aurora Nealand with Dr. Michael White, La Tribu de Abrante, Atabal, Plena Libre, and Pirulo y la Tribu of Puerto Rico, 79rs Gang, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround, Ronnie Lamarque, Maggie Koerner, Eric Lindell, DJ Shub presents War Club Live, Dr. Bobby Jones, The City of Love Music Ministry, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Original Pinettes Brass Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, New Breed Brass Band, Sisters of Unity and Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.

This year, the festival kicks off with the Jazz & Heritage Gala on April 27th at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The Gala benefits the Foundation’s signature education program, the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music which provides free music education to more than 300 Louisiana students and will feature a selection of some of New Orleans favorite homegrown musicians with the full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

For 2023, the festival will be highlighting the musical and cultural contributions of Puerto Rico, with artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine.

The festival will once again partner with CID Entertainment in 2023 to provide travel packages for guests looking to pair VIP experiences with hotel accomodations in the city and transportion to and from the festival.