The Orchard Announces Promotions And New Hires In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Orchard announced several executive level changes in the company’s Nashville offices.

Mary Ashley Johnson has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Sales and Artist & Label Management, U.S. and Canada and Katie Studley has been named Vice President, Nashville.

Following her promotion, Johnson, who is based in New York, and Studley, who operates out of the label’s Nashville office, will report to Colleen Theis, The Orchard’s Chief Operating Officer.

In their new roles at The Orchard, both execs will bolster local distribution, release strategies, and provide regional support for label’s client roster.

Before her promotion, Johnson has, since 2019, served as SVP, Sales and Artist & Label Management, U. S. and Canada and played a key role in driving revenue and market share for the label. Before she joined the team at The Orchard as part of the Red Distribution acqusition in 2017, Johnson spent 28 years at spent over 28 years at Sony Music.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver record-setting success in both market share growth and artist development for The Orchard and providing best in class service to our clients,” Johnson said.

Studley joins the Orchard team from Jack White’s Third Man Records where she spent a decade, most recently as VP, Operations and Marketing Director. In her new role at The Orchard, she will oversee the office’s Nashville office’s day to day operations, develop new business relationships and provide round support for clients in the market.

“I am equally excited to develop new relationships within Nashville’s independent creative communities as I am honored to foster growth for the Orchard’s incredible existing roster. I’ve long appreciated the Orchard’s quality of service and the good people behind it, and I am proud to join their impressive global organization,” said Studley.