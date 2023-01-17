Adi Sharma Joins The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based boutique The Neal Agency, announced the expansion of their agent team with the addition of Adi Sharma, who joins the agency as co-head.

In his new role, Sharma will focus on the Southeastern U.S., and joins a team of agents that also includes Spencer Foote, Haley Teske, Evan Kantor, and Kolby Vetter.

The Neal Agency also announced the addition of several new clients, which expands their current roster from nine to a dozen artists. New additions include mike., Josh Ross, and Bailey Zimmerman, who join previous clients such as Moran Wallen, Ashland Craft, Riley Green, Hardey, ERNEST, Chase Rice, Lauren Watkins, and Seaforth.

“It’s surreal to think this time last year we only had two employees, other than myself, and no office. Going into 2023, I am able to walk into a full office of 12 each morning – which is both humbling and exciting,” shares Neal. “Adding Adi’s leadership to that mix will allow the company and our culture to reach new heights in our sophomore year. We are all so excited to be able to work with one of the brightest young agents in this business who will undoubtedly help lead the company going forward.”

“Austin and I have known each other since I moved to Nashville and we have always had a very like-minded approach to supporting and growing artists’ careers. To see what he and this team have built in the span of a year is inspiring. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this rapidly growing team, to work with one of the best agents in the business, and to help the company continue to grow into the future,” adds Sharma.

In addition, TNA has also signed the lifestyle brand Stevenson Ranch as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the live events space.