Meghan Patrick Signs With WME And Make Wake Artists

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian-American country singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick announced that she has signed with WME for worldwide agency representation and a management deal with Make Wake Artists, where she will work with Chris Kappy and Randi McFadden..

“I could not be more excited to be a part of the Make Wake and WME families,” says Patrick. “They are both the kinds of teams any artist would be lucky to work with… creative, hardworking, authentic people who care deeply about their artists and hold the same values as I do when it comes to business. I know I have finally found my home, and we are going to do big things!”

“She is the true definition of a rockstar,” says Make Wake’s Randi McFadden. “You can’t watch her live show and not want to bet on her. Add in the incredible connection she has with her fans, and her ‘watch me do it’ mentality, and she’s a dream artist to work with.”

“Meghan is a force to be reckoned with,” adds WME Nashville Partner Nate Towne. “Her powerful performances and bold songwriting captivates audiences everywhere. We’re thrilled to have her at WME and to continue building on her proven success.”

Along with her new signings, Patrick will continue to work with her longtime label, Riser House Records.

Patrick scored a number 1 country hit in Canada in 2018 with “Walls Come Down” and returned to the top ten the following year with “Wild as Me” and then again in 2021 with “Cool About It.”

She’s ready to unveil new music in 2023 with the release of her latest single, “She’s No Good For Me” which is due on streaming platforms on January 20th and presages more new music that’s lined up for the coming months.