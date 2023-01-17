Founders Entertainment Reveals The Lineup And New Venue For Governors Ball 2023

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Founders Entertainment shared the details for the 2023 return of their popular Governors Ball Music festival, including a brand new venue.

The festival, which has taken place at Citi Field for the last two years, will instead shift to nearby Corona Park in Flushing Meadows on June 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

The festival this year will feature a lineup of more than 60 artists that includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Diplo, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, and Omar Apollo, to name a few.

For 2023, Founders Entertainment will continue with the Governors Ball Gives Back program by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC), with more to be announced in the coming weeks. They will also once again make a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program (providing scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry.

Founders Entertainment’s charitable efforts build on the success of last year’s initiatives, which supported Planned Parenthood and Everytown For Gun Safety culminated with a charitable donation of $50,000 dollars to be split between the two organizations, adding to the $25,000 donated earlier that year to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day,” stated Donovan Richards Jr. Queens Borough President.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support,” added Tom Russell, Co-Founder and Partner at Founders Entertainment.

Full Governors Ball 2023 Lineup:

Friday, June 9th:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10th:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11th:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn