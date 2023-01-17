AP Dhillon And Tenille Townes Among The Performers Announced For The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences and the CBC revealed the next round of artists slated to perform at this year’s Juno Awards with a lineup that includes AP Dhillon, and Tenille Townes, who will both be performing at the awards gala for the first time.

The announcement also included multi-platinum songwriter/producer duo Banx & Ranx, singer/songwriter Preston Pablo and dance-pop icon Rêve.

The 52nd JUNO Awards hosted for the second year by comedian Simu Liu, will take place live at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, on March 13th.

Produced by Insight Productions, the JUNOS will be broadcast and stream live across Canada on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Tickets for The 2023 JUNO Awards start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos, by phone and in-person at the Rogers Place box office.