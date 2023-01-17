Tyler Childers, Vulkpeck, Phil Lesh Lead The Headliners For The Inaugural Echoland Music Festival

LIVE OAK, FL (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents has announced the initial lineup for the inaugural Echoland Music Festival, with headliners such as Tyler Childers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Vulfpeck, and Phil Lesh & Friends leading the charge.

Set for May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, in Live Oak, Florida, the festival will also feature performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, 100 gecs, and many more.

The three-day festival will include also include “enchanting experiences” such as a late-night silent disco in Merlin’s Tower, botanical refreshments in the Beanstalk Tavern, and a swim in Lilypad Lake, along with a curated selection of food and beverage options.

A range of camping opportunities will also be available, ranging from so-called primitive camping to VIP experiences such as Prime Primitive Camping, RV Camping, and premium VIP cabin camping.

Early access ticket sales behin on January 19th at www.echolandfestival.com.

Echoland Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees and more, in partnership with Live Nation Florida.