Portugal. The Man Support Alaskan Indigenous Health With A New Short Film

JUNEAU, Alaska (CelebrityAccess) — The Alaska-based psychedelic rock band Portugal. The Man, and their charitable initiative, the PTM Foundation, announced plans to support Alaska Native Health and the organizations working to keep the region’s communities of Indigenous Peoples healthy and safe.

As part of that effort, the band debuted the short film ‘Pass The Mic: Alaska Native Health’ to help raise awareness about the unique challenges of healthcare in Alaska’s indigenous communities and encourage donations in support of Alaska Tribal Health, Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation (HANF) and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC), to support relief efforts in Alaska.

“I am so honored to be able to go home to Alaska and visit these beautiful communities. Their strength and resilience is incredible and something we can all learn from,” stated Portugal. The Man vocalist John Gourley.

“It was an honor to collaborate with PTM Foundation and Alaska Native communities for this film. We learned more about the ways health impacts Alaskan communities and advocate for the continued sovereignty of indigenous storytelling.” added Josué Rivas, Co-Director + PTM Foundation Community Advisory Board Member

The band also launched a limited fashion collection that includes a selection of hoodies and sweatpants Gourley and Indigenous artist Nicholas Galanin. Proceeds from the sale of the clothing line will go to benefit the indigenous peoples of Alaska.

To get involved in supporting Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, visit – www.anthc.org

Check out Pass The Mic here.