Goldenvoice Renews Their Coachella Livestream Partnership With YouTube

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership with YouTube that will see the Coachella Valley Music and Arts livestreamed on the platform through 2026.

This year will be the 11th anniversary that the Coachella festival was available to fans via livestream through YouTube.

Along with the livestream of performances from the festival, the partnership will continue to expand its festival-related content offerings through YouTube Shorts, providing fans with on-the-ground and behind the scenes glimpses at the festival. Content offerings will also include playlist integrations within YouTube and YouTube Music, YouTube Shopping exclusive merchandise drops, exclusive content for YouTube Premium subscribers, Live Chat, and onsite activations with YouTube Creators and Artists.

As well, once the curtains come down, fans will be able to revisit favorite sets with on-demand performance videos after the show.

“It’s an absolute honor to continue our partnership with Goldenvoice to bring the magic of Coachella to music fans around the world,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube. “Our shared passion for innovation and connecting artists with their fans through multiple formats is the foundation of this decade-plus partnership. Coachella reminds us of what’s fun and special about YouTube and every year leaves us more inspired for the next.”

“Our partnership with YouTube brings Coachella to everyone around the world,” says Paul Tollett, Goldenvoice President. “The 2023 lineup sees performers from Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond, and bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team.”