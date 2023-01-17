Andrew Foglia Named Deputy Director Of Policy And International Affairs At The U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights for the United States, announced the appointment of Andrew Foglia to the post of Deputy Director of Policy and International Affairs for the U.S. Copyright Office.

In his new role, which he will assume on January 17th, Foglia will oversee policy functions of the Office, including domestic and international policy analyses, legislative support, and trade negotiations.

He joined the Copyright Office in 2020 as senior counsel for policy and international affairs with a wide-ranging portfolio that included the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence as well as South Asia, Canada, and Mexico.

He was one of the lead authors for the Office’s studies on press publishers’ protections and standard technical measures.

Before he joined the Copyright Office, Foglia practiced law for five years in Winston & Strawn’s Copyright, Media, and Technology group, with a focus on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and mass-infringement cases.

He previously clerked for Judge William H. Pauley III of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and Judge Michael A. Chagares of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and earned his J.D. from Duke University School of Law, where he was an R.C. Mordecai Scholar and member of the Order of the Coif.