Bandzoogle Has Powered $100 Million in Commission-Free Sales For Musicians

HYPEBOT – Musicians using Bandzoogle have sold more than $100 million in music, merch, and tickets commission-free on their websites. More than half ($52.7 million) of those sales happened in the last 5 years, reflecting the growing importance of direct-to-fan sales.

All 60,000 music websites created using Bandzoogle include built-in e-commerce tools that offer multiple revenue opportunities, including selling music, merch, digital merch and tickets, fan subscriptions, crowdfunding, and virtual tips.

“One of our priorities has always been to help musicians make more money from their music, which is why we’ve never taken a commission from sales,” said Bandzoogle CEO Stacey Bedford announcing the $100 million milestone. “We’re so proud that our members have reached such an incredible milestone, especially since all of that money went directly to them.”

#1 REVENUE SOURCE: Merch Sales

Of the $100 million in sales generated using Bandzoogle, merch represents 75% of the total revenue.

In 2021, Bandzoogle added integration with merch print-on-demand platform Printful, and last year launched new bundling and upselling tools which have driven sales growth for many of the platforms’ top sellers.

“We’re always looking to improve our features for musicians, and having robust eCommerce options for selling merch is at the top of that list. It’s so rewarding to see our members using these tools to make even more money through their websites.”, said Bedford.