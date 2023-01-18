Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested For Gun Possession En-Route to Film Music Video With Ice Spice

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tione Jarden Merrit, better known to the music world as Lil Tjay was arrested Monday (January 16) in New York City for alleged gun possession.

The 21-year-old Bronx rapper was en-route to film his latest music video with female rapper, Ice Spice. Lil Tjay and four others were traveling in a black Cadillac Escalade when local police pulled them over due to illegal window tint and a missing license plate.

ABC7 New York reports four handguns were found inside the black SUV and all five men, inclusive of Lil Tjay were arrested, taken into custody, and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Ice Spice was set to shoot a video with Lil Tjay, also had an incident with local police but was not arrested, according to the New York Post. However, Markus Grisham, a man who was in the car with her was arrested by the NYPD on Monday and was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having a loaded 9mm handgun on his person.

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery after being shot seven months ago in the Edgewater area of New Jersey after an alleged robbery attempt. He seemed to bounce back and made his return to music with the song, “Beat the Odds,” which he recorded while still laying in his hospital bed.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay, both Bronx natives were set to film the music video for their collaboration, “Gansta Boo.”