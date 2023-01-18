Chelsea Handler Announces Little Big B*tch (LBB) Tour for 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated comedian, TV host, advocate, and author Chelsea Handler announced today (January 18) her Little Big Bitch (LBB) tour for 2023.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off at Peoria’s Peoria Civic Center on April 13 and will visit Las Vegas, Tulsa, Memphis, and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City on June 10.

The LBB Tour will give fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian she is today.

Handler shares, “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”

This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year and a half and garnered her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way.

That tour marked Handler’s return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (January 20) via LiveNation.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER 2023 LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills

Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata