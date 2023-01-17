New Publishing Company Launched – North West Songs

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Raphael, Ben Bodie, and Christian Tattersfield have launched a new music publishing company, North West Songs. The company has also entered into a global partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

North West Songs recently signed songwriter Dan Fable, who co-wrote the current Top 5 hit song “Messy In Heaven” by Venbee and Goddard. Fable is also a co-writer and artist with Columbia-signed star Venbee on “Low Down,” which hit the charts in the UK.

North West Songs and North West Sync form part of the NWS Music Group, founded by Raphael (former Capitol UK president) and Tattersfield (former Warner Music UK CEO and founder of Good Soldier). The NWS Music Group is an independent entity housing recordings, publishing and sync under one umbrella.

Bodie, North West Songs Managing Director, was previously the Ministry of Sound Publishing founder with David Dollimore.

Bodie said: “The publishing company was a natural addition to the NWS Music Group, and we are already very excited about the artists we are signing. Dan is exceptionally talented, and we’re delighted to be launching the company with such a big hit.”