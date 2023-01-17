David Klein Joins Red Light Management As New General Manager

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Red Light Management has announced David Klein as the new General Manager. He will be based out of the Los Angeles office and will report directly to Red Light founder Coran Capshaw and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Bruce Eskowitz.

Before joining Red Light, Klein had stints at Live Nation Entertainment (LNE), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and United Talent Agency (UTA), where he worked with some of the industry’s top talent and managers, something he wants to continue at Red Light.

“I’ll be working with Red Light’s current roster and, just as importantly, working with the managers,” Klein says in a statement. “A lot of my charter is working on behalf of the company more so than working with the individual artist. Ultimately, my goal is to help Red Light develop new business across managers and artists and then help the firm synergize its existing resources.”

Red Light’s current roster includes artists such as: Phish, Luke Bryan, Ween, The Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Matthews Band, Lady A, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie and The Strokes, to name but a few.