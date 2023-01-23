Zach Bryan Announces the ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Summer Tour’ For 2023 – Bypassing Ticketmaster in Favor of AXS

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The number of people in the music industry talking about their disdain for concert ticket pricing is growing, and adding to that pack is Country music star Zach Bryan and his “homies.” Bryan has made it known that he hates Ticketmaster (TM) in interviews, concert footage, social media, and the press – making it clear to anyone who will listen that he will continue to fight TM’s fees and pricing.

Most recently, Bryan dropped a surprise live album titled (you guessed it), All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and with it, a social media post in which he addressed a “massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” The 24-track live album was recorded in November 2021 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and came as the next move in an assault against TM that began in October and doesn’t end there.

In the next move to “fight the power,” the 26-year-old Navy veteran has announced the Burn, Burn, Burn Summer Tour for 2023 and will not be utilizing the services of TM for those wanting tickets – instead he’s using the ticketing platform, AXS.

In a video tour announcement, Bryan has comedian Theo Von explain how the ticketing process will work. Tickets will cost between $40–$130, with service fees between $10–$20 per ticket. Tickets purchased via Fair AXS can only be resold for face value via the platform’s fan-to-fan marketplace, while tickets for shows in London, Ontario; Philadelphia, PA; Nampa, ID; and Wichita, KS that do not use AXS cannot be resold. The video states, “Any listings on scalper/broker sites are fake. Don’t buy those. Stay lit.” Also appearing in the video is The Office favorite, Kevin – actor Brian Baumgartner.

Fans can register for the chance to buy tickets via AXS through January 29. Those selected will begin receiving emails on February 13 with on-sale information. See below for a full list of tour dates.

The Burn Burn Burn Tour Dates:

April 15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival

May 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

May 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

May 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

May 28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 3 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

June 23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

July 14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

July 20-July 22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South

Aug. 5 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Aug. 14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug. 17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center