Zach Bryan Announces the ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Summer Tour’ For 2023 – Bypassing Ticketmaster in Favor of AXS

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The number of people in the music industry talking about their disdain for concert ticket pricing is growing, and adding to that pack is Country music star Zach Bryan and his “homies.” Bryan has made it known that he hates Ticketmaster (TM) in interviews, concert footage, social media, and the press – making it clear to anyone who will listen that he will continue to fight TM’s fees and pricing.
Most recently, Bryan dropped a surprise live album titled (you guessed it), All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and with it, a social media post in which he addressed a “massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” The 24-track live album was recorded in November 2021 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and came as the next move in an assault against TM that began in October and doesn’t end there.
In the next move to “fight the power,” the 26-year-old Navy veteran has announced the Burn, Burn, Burn Summer Tour for 2023 and will not be utilizing the services of TM for those wanting tickets – instead he’s using the ticketing platform, AXS.
In a video tour announcement, Bryan has comedian Theo Von explain how the ticketing process will work. Tickets will cost between $40–$130, with service fees between $10–$20 per ticket. Tickets purchased via Fair AXS can only be resold for face value via the platform’s fan-to-fan marketplace, while tickets for shows in London, Ontario; Philadelphia, PA; Nampa, ID; and Wichita, KS that do not use AXS cannot be resold. The video states, “Any listings on scalper/broker sites are fake. Don’t buy those. Stay lit.” Also appearing in the video is The Office favorite, Kevin – actor Brian Baumgartner.
Fans can register for the chance to buy tickets via AXS through January 29. Those selected will begin receiving emails on February 13 with on-sale information. See below for a full list of tour dates.
The Burn Burn Burn Tour Dates:
April 15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival
May 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
May 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
May 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
May 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 24 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
May 26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
May 28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 3 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
June 23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
July 14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival
July 20-July 22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South
Aug. 5 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Aug. 14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Aug. 17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug. 27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center