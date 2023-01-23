Grace Potter Signs With Ten Atoms Management

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Musician, multi-instrumentalist, actress, and singer/songwriter Grace Potter has signed with the Austin-based management firm, Ten Atoms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grace to Ten Atoms and look forward to working with her on the next phase of her already outstanding career,” said Ryan Matteson, Founder, and President of Ten Atoms.

Matteson and agent Brendan O’Connell will serve as Potter’s daily managers.

In addition to the signing, Potter has announced a special performance to benefit the American Heart Association. The show will take place at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston on Friday, February 24. Tickets went on sale this past Friday (January 20). She will also appear at the Echoland Music Festival in Florida in May and with Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Red Rocks on June 10.

Potter released her latest album Daylight in 2019, which garnered two Grammy nominations. She also dueted with country singer Kenny Chesney in 2010 on the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling hit “You and Tequila.”