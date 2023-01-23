TuneCore Renews Partnership With Publishing Admin Sentric Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Do-it-yourself (DIY) distribution company TuneCore and publishing admin Sentric Music Group (SMG) have renewed and expanded on their existing partnership.

TuneCore stated to MBW that the deal allows the company to use SMG”s tech and direct global network to “increase revenue opportunities for TuneCore publishing songwriters.”

SMG was recently acquired by fintech company, Utopia Music, with SMG founder Chris Meehan joining Utopia as Vice President (VP) of Royalty Management Services.

The original partnership began in 2018 and allowed TuneCore artists to submit unlimited songs for a one-time $75 set-up fee and a 15% commission and an optional sync service. TuneCore says the renewal deepens its partnership with SMG and allows it to “offer songwriters more flexibility, advances, and a new high-end publishing interface.”

TuneCore also reports that 2022 marked its 10th consecutive year of 20% or greater growth in gross publishing revenue and that international sources accounted for over 40% of royalties paid to artists in 2022, compared to less than 10% in 2019.

Meehan, Founder of Sentric Music Group said: “We are delighted to have been able to enable TuneCore to service the market of independent artists both with domestic and international payments over the last 5 years.

“Our longstanding partnership shows a commitment to the sector and we will continue to elevate our services, technology, and network to ensure this continues.”