Sad Summer Announces 2023 Lineup With The Maine, PVRIS, Daisey Grenade, and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 edition of the traveling Sad Summer Festival, presented by Journeys and Converse has announced its summer lineup with Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan, The Maine, PVRIS, Mom Jeans, Motion City Soundtrack, and many more.

The Live Nation-produced trek will travel across the US this summer for a total of 16 shows. Sad Summer Fest’s management team said the following in the press release.

“We are very proud to have made it to year FOUR of Sad Summer. We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level. Thanks to all of our loyal fans who have helped grow this brand with us; we see you.”

The Maine will make their return to Sad Summer Fest having been a part of two previous summers which include the inaugural year of the fest back in 2019. The Maine’s band member John O’Callghan shares his thoughts regarding the band performing at the festival.

“For some reason, the past year has felt like one long winter to me. Not that I haven’t enjoyed the hibernation, but I think it’s time my body absorbed some vitamin D and my ears devoured some Taking Back Sunday. And the very best place for both of those things will be at Sad Summer ’23. So crawl out of that cave, apply the zinc oxide, and let’s f**king rip.”

General ticket on-sale begins Friday (January 27), with presale beginning via Citi on Tuesday (January 24) and running through Thursday (January 26).