Warner Chappell Music Italy Names Riccardo Loda Head of A&R

MILAN (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Italy has announced the promotion of Riccardo Loda to Head of A&R. He will be based in Milan and report to Santiago Menendez-Pidal, President of Southern Europe, WCM.

Loda has worked at WCM since 2018, coming from BMG, where he had been a part of the A&R team since 2012.

While at WCM Italy, he has signed numerous rappers, producers, and songwriters including Tha Supreme, Shiva, and Lazza – who had the biggest-selling album of 2022 in Italy with Sirio. He also signed Rhove, who had one of the biggest-selling singles of the year with Italian artist Shakerando.

Loda said: “I’m so pleased to have been asked to step up into this new role. It’s an exciting time in Italian music, with the local hip-hop scene in particular fizzing with energy. There’s also renewed global interest in Italian artists and songwriters, so I think you’ll see a lot more international collabs in the year ahead.”