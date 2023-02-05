Grammys 2023: Complete Winners List (Updating)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 Grammy Awards take place tonight in Los Angeles. Follow along below with the complete list of 2023 Grammy Award winners as they win.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

WINNER: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – Be Alive

WINNER: Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change

WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

WINNER: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

WINNER: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Best Americana Performance

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

WINNER: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

WINNER: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds

WINNER: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet – What Is American

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: The Crossing – Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice

Best Orchestral Performance

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

WINNER: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

WINNER: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Chris Tomlin – Always

Elevation Worship – Lion

WINNER: Maverick City Music – Breathe

TobyMac – Life After Death

Best Gospel Album

Doe – Clarity

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe – So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – When I Pray

Erica Campbell – Positive

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett – Get Up

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man

WINNER: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

WINNER: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Historical Album

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Recording Package

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

WINNER: Rosalía – Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

WINNER: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts – Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

WINNER: Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole – Let It Happen

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman – Main Titles

Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story