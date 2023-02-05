Grammys 2023: Complete Winners List (Updating)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 Grammy Awards take place tonight in Los Angeles. Follow along below with the complete list of 2023 Grammy Award winners as they win.
Best Pop Vocal Album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
WINNER: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Music Video
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – Be Alive
WINNER: Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
WINNER: Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
WINNER: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow – Forever
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
WINNER: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
WINNER: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact
Best Classical Compendium
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
WINNER: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet – What Is American
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Best Choral Performance
WINNER: The Crossing – Born
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice
Best Orchestral Performance
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
WINNER: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
WINNER: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson – My Jesus
Chris Tomlin – Always
Elevation Worship – Lion
WINNER: Maverick City Music – Breathe
TobyMac – Life After Death
Best Gospel Album
Doe – Clarity
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe – So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future
Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – When I Pray
Erica Campbell – Positive
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett – Get Up
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
WINNER: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
WINNER: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Country Song
WINNER: Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Recording Package
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
WINNER: Rosalía – Motomami
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
WINNER: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
WINNER: Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole – Let It Happen
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman – Main Titles
Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love
WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple
Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story