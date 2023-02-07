Grammy Bumps Range From 75% To 5800% On Spotify In 2023

(Hypebot) — This year’s Grammy performers and winners are experiencing a real bump in streaming activity in the hours after the ceremony concluded.

After Bad Bunny kicked off the evening with a performance of “Despues de la Playa,” the song saw a 100% increase in streams in the U.S. on Spotify in the hour following the broadcast.

Grammy winner Lizzo performed her hit “Special,” and saw a 260% jump. and Sam Smith’s performance of the viral hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras saw an almost 80% increase in U.S. streams.

And those are NOT the biggest Spotify Grammy bumps of 2023.

Bonnie Raitt won Song Of The Year and saw a more than 680% increase in streams in the U.S. while Best New Artist winner Samara Joy experienced a whopping 5,800% increase in streams.

The performance of DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and John Legend, caused a 650% increase with Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles performer of his hit single “As It Was,” getting a 75% increase.

Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” saw a more than 2,700% increase in streams after her performance.