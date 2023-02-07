Dutch Producer & DJ Mason Signs With Indie Publisher Sentric Music

LIVERPOOL (CelebrityAccess) – Sentric Music has signed Dutch producer and DJ Mason (Iason Chronis) to an exclusive administration deal.

The indie publisher will administer Mason’s catalog which includes the 2006 single “Exceeder,” a track that has amassed millions of streams across several platforms.

Since then, Mason has released three full albums featuring a host of guest artists over the years including Roisin Murphy, Jocelyn Brown, and hip-hop artists such as Daryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, Kurtis Blow, BAM of the Jungle Brothers, and Stefflon Don.

Mason has been behind crossover hits and singles on several labels including Island, Skint, and Defected, as well as releasing music on his label, Animal Language. His latest album, Frisky Biscuits, was released on Toolroom Records.

His music has also been a part of recent campaigns by Louis Vuitton, Google, and Stella McCartney.

Mason is an influential figure in the Benelux music industry, being a board member of four key Dutch music and creator organizations including Buma Cultuur.

Mason said: “Sentric are a young and dynamic independent company who completely get where I’m coming from creatively. We have been working on new material together to test the water and it’s been a great experience. I’m excited to see what we can do together in the next few years.”