Hipgnosis Acquires Song Catalog From Tobias Jesso, Jr. – The Grammys Songwriter of the Year Winner

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis had made yet another song catalog acquisition – this time for the Grammy Award-winning 2023 Songwriter of the Year winner – Tobias Jesso, Jr. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the company recently acquired the catalogs of Justin Bieber and TMS.

Like the TMS and Bieber acquisitions, Jesso’s catalog has been acquired on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital (not the UK-listed public fund, Hipgnosis Songs Fund). The Songs Capital is a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and Blackstone-managed funds.

The acquired catalog includes Jesso’s solo works and his work for other artists such as Adele, Harry Styles, Sia, Shawn Mendez, Meghan Trainor, and Florence + the Machine, among others. His track “Boyfriends” was included in the Grammy-winning Album of the Year Harry’s House (Styles).

Jesso was the recipient of SOCAN’s Breakout Award in 2016 and was nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2015 JUNO Awards, nominated for the Ivors, and was shortlisted for the Polaris prize.

Merck Mercuriadis, Chief Executive and Founder of Hipgnosis Song Management said: “Tobias is amongst the most important songwriters in contemporary music today as demonstrated by his winning the 2023 Grammy Award for Songwriter Of The Year, in its inaugural year.”