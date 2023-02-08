The Canadian Screen Awards Announce Comedian Samantha Bee As Host For 2023

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Toronto native and comedian Samantha Bee is returning to host The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards (CSA). The awards, which celebrate the best in Canadian film and TV will be pre-recorded and will not include an audience of guests or nominees.

Bee will head the pre-recorded broadcast to cap off Canadian Screen Week.

A spokesperson from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says that the special will highlight award winners feted throughout the week, and will include interviews and “notable moments.”

The Academy says awards will be handed out throughout seven events divided by genre, beginning April 11. The awards schedule is as follows:

April 11 – Sports, news and documentary, and other fact-based programming

April 12 – Children’s animation, lifestyle, and reality

April 13 – Digital, immersive and cinematic arts programs

April 14 – Comedic and dramatic arts

Bee got a start on The Daily Show as a correspondent before moving into the mainstream with her late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Another major change to the CSAs announced last year is that the performance categories for film and TV are no longer identified by gender. The CSA’s have 9 special award recipients for the upcoming ceremony:

Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice) – Academy Icon Award

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) – The Humanitarian Award

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) – Radius Award

Peter MacNeill (Moonshine, The Hanging Garden) – Earle Grey Award

Late producer Paul Pope and actor/writer/director Jennifer Podemski – The Academy Board of Directors Tribute

Citytv Cityline host Tracy Moore – Changemaker Award

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme – Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism

Journalist Pierre Bruneau – Lifetime Achievement Award

The CSAs will air April 16 on CBC and CBC Gem.