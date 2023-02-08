Australian Indie-Rock Band Camp Cope Call It Quits After Almost 8 Years Together

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Australian indie rock outfit Camp Cope has announced via their official Instagram account they are calling it quits after nearly 8 years together.

In addition, they’ve also announced their Melbourne show at The Brunswick Music Festival (Estonian House) on March 11 with Malyangapa and rapper Barkaa will be their last.

The news has shocked fans and they’ve taken to the comments section of the band’s post to express their disbelief and devastation.

“I say this respectfully but what the f*ck,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thank you for everything you have done and created. Your music has been my medicine for the last 8 years and will continue to be so long into the future 💚 so sad but so grateful ❤️‍🔥.”

The Melbourne group, consisting of singer, songwriter, and guitarist Georgia “Georgia Maq” McDonald, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah “Thomo” Thompson formed in 2015 and signed with Poison City Records. Indie Boston label Run for Cover Records distributed their releases in North America and Europe.

The trio toured North America in 2022. Their third studio album Running with the Hurricane was released last year to wide acclaim and reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.