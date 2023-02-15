The Second Annual NIVA Conference Heads To Washington D.C. In July

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) shared the details for the second annual NIVA Conference, which is scheduled to take place from July 10-12 in Washington D.C.

The conference will seek to build on the success of last year’s fully sold out inaugural event, which drew more than 650 NIVA members, industry leaders, and policymakers to Cleveland.

Topics up for consideration at this year’s NIVA Conference include industry diversity, mental health, safety, insurance, economic impact of live entertainment, booking, artist development, ticketing, and the role of live entertainment in policymaking.

For NIVA’s inaugural Washington conference, the organization is partnering with multiple local member venues and festivals to bring the event to life, including All Things Go, Black Cat, DC Improv, DC9 Nightclub, Down in the Reeds Festival, I.M.P. (The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre), Listen Local First D.C., National Cannabis Festival, Pearl Street Warehouse, Rhizome, Songbyrd Music House, The Hamilton, The Pie Shop, The Pocket, U Street Music Hall Presents, and Union Stage.

Along with the conference, multiple events will take place at participating member venues around the city, and the conference will coincide with National Independent Venue Week, making D.C. the center of independent live music for the U.S. on July 10th.

“In welcoming the NIVA conference to the District, we look forward to showcasing the independent venues and creatives who keep D.C. the capital of creativity,” said The Honorable Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C. “And we have a lot to be proud of – from our vibrant Go Go scene, to the venues that have hosted and built generations of music fans, to the festivals that bring Washingtonians together year after year. D.C. residents love going to festivals and shows and supporting artists, and we know the important role our creative community will continue to play in D.C. ‘s comeback. We look forward to bringing NIVA members and industry experts together in D.C., and we’ll see you in July.”

“Thousands of music and comedy venues across the country spent 2020 and 2021 focused on making the case to Washington D.C. policymakers that small businesses in live entertainment needed help to prevent the permanent loss of stages in every community, and NIVA’s efforts led to the largest arts investment in U.S. history,” added Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “This summer, the nation’s music and comedy community will return to D.C. to illustrate why the partnership between government and the independent live entertainment industry must continue beyond the pandemic, to forge the future for independent music and comedy venues, festivals and promoters and to demonstrate their place in America’s culture and economy.”

More details on conference programming and speakers will be announced.

Go to https://www.nivassoc.org/conference to find information about registration, media credential applications, and host hotels.