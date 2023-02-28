Eden Muñoz Announces ‘Consejos Gratis’ US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – One of the most exciting emerging artists in regional Mexican music, Eden Muñoz has announced the Consejos Gratis US tour. The 14-date trek will have Muñoz presenting his debut album, Consejos Gratis live and on stage.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on August 25 and makes stops across the US before wrapping up on November 11.

Muñoz’s solo hits include “Chale” which has more than 298 million views on YouTube alone. Other hits include “Simplemente Gracias”, “Siempre Te Voy A Querer”, “A La Antigüita”, “Contigo”, and “Creo En Ti.”

His songs have been recorded by best-selling artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Pepe Aguilar, Maluma, Carlos Rivera, Banda MS, and Yuridia, among many others.

Citi is the official card of the Consejos Gratis tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning today (February 28) at 10 am EST until Thursday (March 2) at 10 pm local time.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, meet and greets, photo ops, exclusive VIP merch items, early entry into the building, and more.

TOUR DATES:

08-25-Brooklyn, NY-Kings Theatre

08-26-Washington, DC-Warner Theatre

09-01-San Jose, CA-San Jose Civic

09-02-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09-08-Indianapolis, IN-Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

09-09-Atlanta, GA-Coca Cola Roxy

09-16-Funner, CA-Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

09-22-San Antonio, TX-Majestic Theatre

09-23-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall

10-13-Reno, NV-Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

10-27-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre

10-28-El Paso, TX-Abraham Chavez Theatre

11-03-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

11-11-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory