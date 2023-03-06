The CMA’s MemberSIPS Programming Provides Networking Opportunities For Nashville Music Execs

The February MemberSips event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the CMA offices in Nashville, TN. (Stephanie Van Horn/CMA)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Assocation invited the organization’s members to to its Nashville headquarters on February 28th to participate in a conversation with the next generation of music professionals about the future of the industry.

Part of the CMA’s ongoing MemberSIPS programming, the meeting was moderated by Michael Farris, CMA Senior Director, Business Strategy & Insights and saw attendees engaging in an open-ended conversation about the challenges and opportunities about the challenges and opportunities the sector is facing, particularly in the world of country music.

The meeting presented members with an opportunity to network and socialize, while enjoying a beverage with peers.

The CMA’s next MemberSIPS program, “The Power of Women and Connection” will take place on Thursday, March 23 and is open to CMA members.

Members can check their inboxes for more information or reach out directly to the CMA Membership team at membership@cmaworld.com.