The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, & The War On Drugs Lead The Lineup For The Inaugural Catbird Music Festival

BETHEL, NY (CelebrityAccess) — When the inaugural edition of the Catbird Music Festival lands at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this summer, it will be the first camping and music event to take place at the site since the original Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969.

For its debut, which will take place on August 19 and 20, the fest features two stages of music and 22 artists, including headliners The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, The War on Drugs, and Trey Anastasio Band, alongside Band of Horses, Dispatch, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Amos Lee, and many more.

The festival will also include a curated slate of local food and beverage options, including a selection of local spirits, along with a variety of glamping experiences.

As well, for an additional fee, festivalgoers will be able to visit The Museum at Bethel Woods where they can see a collection of artifacts, interactive media, and even a psychedelic bus dedicated to the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, detailing its cultural impact.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 8 at 10 am (ET), exclusively via www.catbirdmusicfestival.com; sign-ups are available now. Ticket options include 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, as well as Weekend Camping, Weekend Premier Camping, Weekend Glamping, Weekend RV (with/without hook-up) passes, and 1-Day and 2-Day Premium Parking.