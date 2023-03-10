Sinatra: The Musical To Debut In September

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Birmingham Rep, the oldest building-based theatre company in the UK, is partnering with Universal Music Group Theatrical and the estate of Frank Sinatra to co-produce Sinatra The Musical, a brand new musical based on the life and career of the legendary singer.

Sinatra The Musical will premiere at Birmingham Rep on September 23rd and will run until October 28, 2023. The show’s debut is planned to coincide with the 70th Anniversary of Sinatra’s 1953 UK tour, which included a performance in the West Midlands industrial town.

Sinatra The Musical was developed by a creative team that includes two-time Tony Award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (What’s New Pussycat? and Memphis) and Olivier Award-winning and three-time Tony Award-winning director & choreographer, Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes and The Pajama Game).

“Growing up, there were two pictures hanging in my grandmother’s kitchen — The Pope and Frank Sinatra. So to sit down with Tina Sinatra and hear stories of her father which no one else knows, and then to be able to put those stories on stage – well I think it’ll make for an unexpected and thrilling new musical. We’ll be showing you how the man became the legend and how the legend was — at the end of the day — just a man. And I couldn’t be more excited that our world premiere is at Birmingham Rep, where I had such a phenomenal time working on What’s New, Pussycat?” DiPietro said.

Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis are co-producing the show for Universal Music Group Theatrical, and Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

The musical is the first of a series of new projects and initiatives developed by FSE in partnership with Universal Music Group that will seek to introduce the legendary recording artist’s music and legacy to a new generation of fans.