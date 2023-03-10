Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston And Neil Mason Launch A New JV Label With WMG

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville musicians Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason, both members of the southern rock band The Cadillac Three, have teamed up with Warner Music Group to launch their own label, War Buddha Records.

“As artists ourselves, we created War Buddha first and foremost as a home for artists,” Johnston says. “In partnering with our longtime friend Aaron Bay-Schuck, alongside Tom Corson and the stellar Warner Records team, we saw the opportunity to mix our dirt with Warner’s power to create a venture fostering both creative expression and commercial success.”

The new label has already announced its first singing, Los Angeles-based vocalist and songwriter Rett Madison. Madison, who originally hails from West Virginia, released her debut album “Pin-Up Daddy,” in 2021.

“We want the label to offer a platform for artists with unique perspectives who fit out, not in, and feel unafraid to tell their stories unapologetically,” Mason says. “Rett is the perfect first signing for the label: an artist with the incredible ability to capture life experiences in songs that make the listener feel they are in those moments with her. We’re so grateful to Aaron and Tom for the chance to build this label together.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Warner Records family with War Buddha!” Madison added. “I’ve felt such genuine enthusiasm from Neil and Jaren in regards to my music and their total support of me sharing my most authentic, artistic voice feels refreshing. I can’t wait to see what we all build together.”

Madison, who is currently on tour, is lined up for multiple appearances at this year’s SXSW, including a show on March 14 at Mala Vida, followed by the Quinnstorm/C3 Presents party at Lambert’s and the SXSW showcase at Cooper’s BBQ on March 15 and March 18 at The Stay Put for the SXSW/Gigmor Showcase.