Newport Festivals Foundation Provides Free Jazz Fest Tickets To Local High School Students

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Newport Festivals Foundation, the organization behind the long-running Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, surprised students at Rogers High School with news that every senior student will receive a free pass to this year’s Newport Jazz Festival.

The Foundation made the announcement at the Rogers High School Winter Music Concert on Thursday night, which was the school’s first concert of the post-pandemic era.

“This is our way of celebrating the return of the RHS music program” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs and Development for Newport Festivals Foundation. “The pandemic really did serious damage to music programs in this state. But the music educators in Newport County have done a fantastic job making sure the programs not only returned, but came back even stronger than before — not every district in RI can say the same. Our hope is that seniors from Rogers will attend the Newport Jazz Festival and be inspired to continue engaging with music for the rest of their lives.”

“Seeing Rogers students performing again is something really special,” said Richard Stanley, Band Director of Rogers High School. “Also strengthening the relationship between Rogers and the Newport Festivals is always important. It’s also really special that Rogers seniors have the opportunity to participate in such a vibrant and historic music venue that’s right in our backyard.”

This initiative is part of NFF’s “George Wein Memorial Fund”, named in honor of the festivals’ founder, which provides young fans from around the world with an opportunity to experience the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals free of charge.

Funding for the George Wein Scholars Program is provided by the George and Joyce Wein Foundation, the Marilyn and James Simons Charitable Foundation and Robert Smith.