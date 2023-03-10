SoundExchange Details Plans For This Year’s SXSW

Austin, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Music tech and royalty collection company SoundExchange, announced that they will be on the ground in force at this year’s South By Southwest Conference in Austin.

Michael Huppe, SoundExchange President and CEO, is lined up for a keynote conversation with singer-songwriter, producer, and social media influencer JVKE as part of the “The Creator Boom: How the Industry Can Transform” panel. Huppe and JVKE will be joined by Billboard’s Kristin Robinson for a discussion about the role of the modern creator in the digital economy and how the sector is being transformed by technological change.

“SXSW is always an exciting time, not only because of the music, but because of the powerful conversations that take place, and I can’t wait to talk about the future of music with JVKE,” said Michael Huppe, SoundExchange President and CEO. “I always leave SXSW invigorated and even more inspired to continue doing the work of advocating for fair pay for creators and moving the envelope on technology and data as the industry continues to rapidly evolve.”

“The music industry is constantly changing because of social media. Artists can build a fan base, reach new audiences, and get their music directly to the people by simply uploading it to a platform,” added JVKE. “So, I’m excited to talk with Mike Huppe about how both creators and the industry can transform to keep up.”

SoundExchange will also be on hand at the Artist Village Gifting Lounge for an activation, starting on Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 18 at the Fairmont Austin hotel. At the event, creators can check SoundExchange registration status, claim any royalties owed, and take advantage of giveaways ranging from branded guitars to “On the Roadside Kits” to support creators on tour and more.

Neighboring Rights fans can also join SoundExchange Chief Technology Officer Luis Bonilla on Tuesday, March 14, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at the German Haus at Parksidefor a discussion covering international royalties and other revenue sources available to creators around the world.

SoundExchange is also returning as a sponsor of the seventh annual FLOODfest on Thursday, March 16,from 11a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Mohawk. The SoundExchange Stage gets underway at 11:30AM with a performance by Victoria Canal but the event’s lineup also includes sets from Sudan Archives, Ekkstacy, Indigo De Souza, Sunflower Bean, Baby Rose, Frost Children, Blondshell, Sports Team, Barrie, Civic, and Goon.

“FLOOD Magazine is overjoyed to be working with SoundExchange as a sponsor for the second year in a row for the incredible FLOODfest lineup,” said Alan Sartirana, CEO and Founder of ANTHEMIC Agency and FLOOD Magazine. “We look forward to continue showcasing incredible artists and leading the conversation on the future of music alongside SoundExchange.”