R&B Artist Vedo Signs With CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum R&B singer-songwriter Vedo has signed for representation with Creative Artists Agency.

Vedo, who first came to prominence during the 4th season of the NBC televised talent show, The Voice, has gone on to score hits such as Usher & Ella Mai’s “Don’t Waste My Time”, Chris Brown’s “Warm Embrace” and his own double platinum single “You Got It.”

Following the recent release of his sixth studio album “Mood Swings” Vedo is gearing up for a North American tour with dates set to start at The Shelter in Detroit on May 4th.

The tour will hit multiple markets in the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Boston, and Los Angeles, before wrapping at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on May 23rd.