Death Row Records Catalog Returns To Streaming

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Death Row Records boss Snoop Dogg announced on Friday that the label’s music has returned to digital music streaming platforms.

“Weekend off to a good start. @deathrowrecords catalog back streaming everywhere today. What you listening to first?” Snoop said in a social media post on Friday.

Snoop acquired the Death Row trademark in early 2022 from MNRK, an independent music company backed by private equity giant Blackstone.

Snoop subsequently announced he had acquired the label’s back catalog and teased the idea of launching a dedicated Death Row streaming platform before pulling the label’s music from streaming platforms.

In February, he announced Death Row’s music was available as part of an exclusive deal with the short form video platform TikTok, ahead of a previously announced return to streaming platforms this month.