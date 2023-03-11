New Live Music Venue District 142 Prepares for Grand Opening

WYANDOTTE, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Metro Detroit’s newest music venue, District 142 is preparing for its grand opening today (March 11).

A new PA system was installed last week and the new sign was installed on Wednesday (March 9) and the beer delivery was on Thursday. The new venue is owned by Julie Law and Joshua Cade, who wanted to open their own venue after years of experience in event production and hospitality. The venue will focus on primarily country and rock acts.

Law tells MetroTimes, “Country is hot right now, and there’s really not a lot of country venues, so we really want to focus on that,” she says. “I produce a lot of festivals in the Downriver area. I know what my fanbase likes and wants. It just made sense.”

The new venue will hold 700 fans – sitting right in the middle between the El Club (400) and Saint Andrew’s Hall (1000).

Law says, “Well, honestly, it’s what the building capacity would allow, but then afterwards I found out that it is a sweet spot. There’s a lot of smaller venues — which everybody loves because of the intimacy that it provides. There are a lot of 400 and below venues, and then you kind of jump to about 1,100 to 1,500 to even 2,000.”

According to the venue’s website, acts announced so far include Saliva (March 24), Eva Under Fire and Kaleido (April 1), Alex Williams April 20), A Flock of Seagulls (June 17), plus more.

The venue will also host non-music events, including a two-day St. Patrick’s Party and “Leprechaun Crawl” on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 and a vodka-tasting event called Vodka Social on Friday, April 28. It’s available to book for weddings and other private events.

In the past, the building had been used as a nightclub, a beer hall, and bowling alley. The new venue is located at 142 Maple Street, Wyandotte, Downriver.