New Live Music Venue The Stage at Suffolk Downs Announces Lineup for June Opening

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) – The Bowery Presents has announced the artists on the bill for its new outdoor venue at Suffolk Downs, set to open in June. The concerts are part of AEG’s regional, multi-city series called Re:SET, and include headliners Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, and boygenius – comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

During June, the acts of Re:SET will travel to different regions each weekend, then play three shows at venues in three cities. For instance, on the weekend of June 16, 17, and 18, the musicians will perform at the old racetrack in Revere, Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

The concert series by The Bowery Presents creates a unique experience for fans, with each headliner curating the lineup for their respective day. Steve Lacy will be with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé. Traveling with LCD Soundsystem is electronic artist and one-third of The xx, Jamie xx, UK rock band IDLES, and experimental multi-instrumentalist L’Rain, and more.

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will be owned and operated by The Bowery Presents. The same company that owns and operates local venues The Sinclair, Roadrunner, and Royale. Located on the infield of the racetrack, the Stage at Suffolk Downs will accommodate up to 8,500 fans – making it Bowery’s largest venue in Boston – even with the Boston Landing venue that opened in 2022.

The venue was built in partnership with The HYM Investment Group LLC, the company that is re-developing Suffolk Downs. In recent years, the company has held community programming on the race track, with offerings like drive-in movies, fitness classes, and several family-friendly events.