Austin Snell Signs to River House Artists – Warner Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – River House Artists and Warner Music Nashville have signed singer/songwriter Austin Snell, the first artist signed to the joint venture between the two entities.

The Georgia native moved to Nashville in 2022 and released “Excuse The Mess” in September. He followed up his breakout debut song with, “Wasting All These Tears”- a cover of Cassadee Pope’s song before releasing his second original composition, “Get There First” on January 27.

Snell is the latest and first Country artist to be selected as part of SiriuxXM’s Artist Accelerator program, which aims to develop and break new artists by leveraging the combined audience of SiriusXM and co-owned Pandora.

River House General Manager Zebb Luster said, “Watching Austin craft his sound and unique style over these past few years has been an honor. He truly knows who he is as an artist and musician. He has a natural ability to follow his own instincts that have musically set him apart. I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to work alongside Warner.”