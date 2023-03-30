LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Brian “Brizz” Gillis, a founding member of the ’90s boy band Lyte Funky Ones (LFO), died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

His death was announced via social media by his former bandmate, Brad Fischetti.

Gillis, along with Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin, were founding members of LFO when the group launched in Massachusetts in 1995, fusing pop and rap. LFO scored some early hits with covers of the Yvonne Elliman song “If I Can’t Have You” and New Kids on the Block hit “Step By Step” and signed by the record producer Lou Pearlman.

However, Gillis stepped away from the group in 1999 to pursue a moderately successful career as a solo artist before landing a gig with BMG doing radio promo.

Gillis is the third of the four members of LFO who have died, following Rich Cronin, who died in 2010 after being diagnosed with leukemia, and Devin Lima, who died in 2018 from adrenal cancer.