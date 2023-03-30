Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks To Co-Host The 2023 ACM Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Set for Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT, the 2023 ACM Awards will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be livestreamed to more than 240 territories around the world via Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” will make history this May with its iconic host pairing of Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. This marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show, coming ahead of his Las Vegas residency and off the heels of his world tour, which sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton, who is one of the world’s most honored and revered artists of all time and follows her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” said Brooks.

Additional details about the awards show, including scheduled performances and the nominees for 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.