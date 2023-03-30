Queensland Commits To A $4 Million Funding Boost For BIGSOUND

BRISBANE, Queensland (CelebrityAccess) — Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Premier of Queensland, announced plans for to boost funding for the annual BIGSOUND music conference and festival by nearly $4 million over the next four years.

The funding is intended to help raise the international profile of Queensland’s contemporary music community and support multiple initiatives to boost local artist groth, including First Nations music.

Those initiatives include the establishment of Yada Yutta-ba (House of First People) which will provide a respite for First Nations artists, conference speakers and delegates.

The funding boost was announced at the Queensland Music Awards in Brisbane, where Australian music industry gather to honor Queensland’s homegrown music talent.

“This new investment through BIGSOUND provides a unique opportunity to put Queensland at the forefront of Australia’s First Nations contemporary music scene and strengthen our offering in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” stated Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“BIGSOUND is set to provide a globally significant platform to showcase Queensland’s music artists. The focus will be on celebrating local talent alongside elite music performers, exclusively secured to Queensland,” Palaszczuk added.

Now in its 22nd year, BIGSOUND 2023 will take place at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from September 5-8.