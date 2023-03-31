NEW TOUR NEWS:Odesza, Jesse & Joy, Elvis Costello, Peso Pluma, NF, Ween and Gregory Alan Isakov

HAGERSTOWN, MD (CelebrityAccess) – As we hop into Spring, many bands are heading out on the road in 2023. See below for some new and exciting tour announcements!

Ween – Formed as teenagers in 1984 by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, Jr. (better known as Gene and Dean Ween) in New Hope, PA, the band Ween has unveiled plans for an upcoming US tour. This will be the band’s first extensive national headline run since they reunited in 2016.

The newly announced dates begin July 28 at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and then continue through early September. Highlights of the 14-show run include visits to Oakland’s Fox Theater (July 29), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 3), Chicago’s Salt Shed Outdoors (September 9), and NYC’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 (September 14).

The upcoming headline tour follows an already announced series of 2023 live dates, along with a festival performance at the Peach Music Festival (June 29-July 2).

In addition, Ween have also launched an official new webstore, showcasing a wide range of select merch including a webstore exclusive variant on gold foil of Todd Slater’s Las Vegas poster from this past shows, and much more, all available exclusively at ween.themerchcollective.com.

Ween consists of Gene and Dean Ween alongside longtime band members Claude Coleman, Jr. (drums), Dave Dreiwitz (bass) and Glenn McClelland (keyboards).

WEEN TOUR 2023

APRIL

25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

28 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

29 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

JUNE

29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

JULY

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

AUGUST

1 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

5 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

SEPTEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Field

9 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors

10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

14 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

15 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

16 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Gregory Alan Isakov – Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on an headline tour this summer including shows at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles (two nights), Thompson’s Point, Burlington’s Waterfront Park (Portland), Paramount Theatre (Seattle), The Masonic (San Francisco), The Van Buren (Phoenix) and Salt Lake City’s Delta Hall at The Eccles (two nights), among many others.

Special guests on the tour include Joe Purdy, Josh Ritter, Shovels & Ropes and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour went on sale Friday (March 24). Full details can be found via Isakov’s official website.

Beloved by his community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has released five full-length albums since his debut including his most recent, 2019’s Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards. The album was released via Dualtone Records and Isakov’s indie label, Suitcase Town Music.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philly, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn’t on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

June 16—Sante Fe, NM—The Bridge*

June 18—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 27—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point+

July 28—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park+

August 11—Omaha, NE—Outlandia Music Festival

August 14—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre

August 15—Calgary, AB—MacEwan Hall

August 17—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum†

August 18—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre†

August 20—Troutdale, OR—Edgefield†

August 23—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic†

August 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 26—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at Ace Hotel†

August 27—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren†

August 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Hall at The Eccles†

August 30—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Hall at The Eccles†

September 2—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater† (SOLD OUT)

September 4—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Joe Purdy

+with special guest Josh Ritter

†with special guest Shovels & Ropes

‡with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers (playing Piano Piano)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

LIVE NATION TOURS

Jesse & Joy – The Grammy-winning Latin pop duo has announced they are embarking on a tour across the US and Canada in support of their latest album, Clichés. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour kicks off June 15 at Palladium Times Square, making stops in Toronto, San Diego, Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale at Revolution in August.

Thanks to their talent, unique style, and authenticity, Jesse & Joy have become one of Mexico’s most adored musical power duo with platinum-certified hits like “¡Corre!”, “Llorar”, “Me Voy”, “¿Con Quién se Queda el Perro?”, and “Espacio Sideral”. To date, their career has been marked by sold-out shows and multiple nods from the industry’s most prestigious awards, earning them a Grammy and six Latin Grammys, to date.

Tickets are now on sale via Livenation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thu 06-15 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Fri 06-16 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sun 06-18 – Kennett Square, PA – Longwood Gardens

Tue 06-20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 06-21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri 06-23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sat 06-24 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Sun 06-25 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Tue 07-11 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Wed 07-12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Fri 07-14 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sat 07-15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Tue 07-18 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

Wed 07-19 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

Fri 07-21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat 07-22 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Resort & Casino

Sun 07-23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu 07-27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri 07-28 – Tucson, AZ – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Sat 07-29 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Tue 08-01 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Wed 08-02 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Fri 08-04 – McAllen, TX McAllen – Performing Arts Center

Sat 08-05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun 08-06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue 08-08 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed 08-09 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Fri 08-11 – St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sat 08-12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

_____________________________________________________________________________________

ODESZA – Odesza have announced the much-anticipated follow-up to 2022’s The Last Goodbye Tour. The second leg, produced by Live Nation, will follow headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Electric Forest, taking the Grammy-nominated duo to stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more, featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan on select dates.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale via Laylo beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with all presales ending Thursday, March 30 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time at odesza.com .

ODESZA and the nonprofit REVERB are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. Fans will have the ability to join the effort by visiting ODESZA’s Action Village at every show.

ODESZA’s live performances have become a modern legendary wonder, mixing stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment to transform whatever venue they are at into an otherworldly experience. Last year’s tour sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, LA’s Kia Forum, and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and more (making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour). The recent tour also earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming that “ODESZA makes history,” while Billboard added “ODESZA is meant to be seen, and heard, live,” and the Seattle Times called them “a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists.”

ODESZA also recently attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in support of their nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for ‘The Last Goodbye’ (released via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) and released their new single “To Be Yours (feat. Claud)” which Billboard said “perfectly tows the line between each of the artists’ respective worlds, employing the crystal clear production work of the sought-after dance pair as well as the confessional songwriting of the fast-rising bedroom pop singer into one gloriously fun single.”

FULL ODESZA 2023 TOUR DATES

June 14 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell + #

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre @ = # ~

Aug 30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center * ^ #

Sept 1 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater * ^ #

Sept 2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake * ^ #

Sept 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center * ^ #

Sept 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 12 – Bristol, VA – Jiffy Lube Live * ^ #

Sept 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion * ^ #

Sept 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center @ ^ #

Sept 20 – Palms Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena * ^ #

Sept 29 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 30 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl * ^ # ~

Oct 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center * ^ #

Oct 6 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^ #

Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center * ^ #

Oct 13 – Kansas City, MO – T Mobile Center % ^ #

Oct 19 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace * ^ #

SUPPORT

* Bob Moses

@ Bonobo (DJ set)

% Big Boi

^ TOKiMONSTA

= Drama

+ Neil Frances

# QRTR & Olan

~ Not a Live Nation Date

ODESZA 2023 FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES

June 10 – Governors Ball – New York, NY

June 17 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

Aug 3-6 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 11-13 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – with their special guest Charlie Sexton – are proud to announce the We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday Tour – a 23 date tour produced by Live Nation. Commencing on June 7 in Vancouver, the tour includes stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Beacon Theatre in NYC. Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets will open all of the coast-to-coast dates.

The general on sale begins today (March 31) at 10 am local time via ElvisCostello.com

The We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday dates will follow two headlining appearances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, three nights at the Sydney Opera House and a show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. In May, Costello and Steve Nieve will return to the concert hall stage together for the first time in twenty years, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Further dates are planned for later in the year and will be announced shortly.

Since 2018, Costello has issued ten record releases; the most recent being, The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, a 4-CD, 2-LP box-set celebrating his nearly 30-year songwriting collaboration with Burt Bacharach. The Grammy Award-winning Elvis Costello and The Imposters album Look Now of 2018 was followed by the companion EP, Purse while a French language EP, La Face Du Pendule à Coucou followed the album, Hey Clockface – recorded in Helsinki and, Paris.

In 2022, the latest Elvis Costello and The Imposters release, The Boy Named If, was followed into the stores by The Resurrection of Rust – the recording debut after fifty years of Rusty – the duo of Liverpool-based singer-songwriters, D.P. MacManus and Allan Mayes, accompanied by The Imposters for new recordings of their 1972 repertoire.

We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday Tour Dates

Wed Jun 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat Jun 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Jun 11 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino Reno

Tue Jun 13 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Wed Jun 14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sun Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Jun 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Jun 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Fri Jun 23 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Sat Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Sun Jun 25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Wed Jun 28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood*

Sun Jul 02 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed Jul 05 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jul 08 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Sun Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Wed Jul 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Peso Pluma – Mexican rapper/singer/songwriter Peso Pluma is about to embark on his first ever tour of the US. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city DOBLE P tour kicks off on Thursday July 20) at YouTube Theater in Inglewood – making stops across the country in Denver, Houston, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Anaheim at the Theater at Honda Center on Friday (October 20). The tour will also feature special guest Alemán on select dates.

Pluma, who was recently named as one of Billboard’s Latin Artists on the Rise, has had nine songs on the magazine’s Hot Latin Songs chart including three Top 10s. He has collaborated with contemporaries such as Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros, and Luis R. Conriquez, as well as expanding his scope by linking up with urbano figures such as Ovy On The Drums and Nicki Nicole.

The singer has more than 19 million monthly listeners on Spotify as well as more than 193 million views on YouTube.

The general onsale for tickets started today (March 31) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet + photo op with Peso Pluma, pre-show soundcheck party, tour poster, exclusive gift item and more.

DOBLE P Tour

Thu Jul 20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater*

Fri Jul 21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre*

Fri Jul 28 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 29 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 04 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Sat Aug 05 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Fri Aug 11 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Sat Aug 12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sat Aug 19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 26 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Fri Sep 08 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sat Sep 09 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

Fri Sep 15 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Sat Sep 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri Oct 13 San Jose, CA SAP Center*

Fri Oct 20 Anaheim, CA Theater at Honda Center*

* w/Alemán

_____________________________________________________________________________________

NF – Michigan rapper and producer NF (Nate Feuerstein) announces his Hope tour. The massive 47 show run will cross the US, Canada, Europe, and UK in support of his forthcoming studio album, HOPE, due for release on April 7.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour will feature special guest Cordae and kick off on Wednesday (July 12) at Schottenstein Center in Columbus making stops across the US in Philadelphia, Anaheim, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Laval at Place Bell on Sunday (September 3).

The 16-date European leg kicks off on September 23 at the Fabrique in Milan making stops in Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, and more before wrapping up in London at Eventim Apollo on October 15.

TICKETS:

US/Canada: Fans can register now for the Verified Fan on sale for US and Canada HERE. Registration for the North America dates will close Sunday (April 2) at 11:59 pm EST. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week on NFREALMUSIC.COM. The general on sale will begin Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time NF’s official website.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan on sale for US and Canada HERE. Registration for the North America dates will close Sunday (April 2) at 11:59 pm EST. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week on NFREALMUSIC.COM. The general on sale will begin Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time NF’s official website. EU/UK: The general on sale will begin Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time on NF’s official website.

Last month NF returned with the stirring new single “HOPE” (NF Real Music/Virgin Music). The song finds the multi-platinum artist at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future.

HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum artist. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip-hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams. HOPE is a 13-track album with songs such as “Happy”, “Motto” and notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels on “Gone,” and rapper Cordae on “Careful”.

HOPE US + CANADA TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

^Without support from Cordae

HOPE EUROPE + UK TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith

Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L’Olympia

Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle

Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle

Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall

Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo