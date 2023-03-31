International Indigenous Music Summit Announces 2023 Edition

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The International Indigenous Music Summit announces its 2023 edition, May 31-June 4, with registrations now open to everyone. This year, the Summit presents its first entire in-person event, with daytime programming including elder talks, keynotes, master classes and community roundtables hosted by TD Music Hall, Toronto’s new 500-capacity performance space at Allied Music Centre.

2023’s theme, “Generations Strong,” speaks to the importance of acknowledging the innovations, brilliance and creativity of the generations before and the promise of ages yet to come.

With the announcement, the Summit also shares the first round of performers across Turtle Island, with more to be announced (TBA). In addition, official showcasing artists will perform at TD Music Hall and venues across the city. The lineup boasts a profound depth and breadth of experience, talent and perspective that exemplifies the importance and uniqueness of the International Indigenous Music Summit.

Beatrice Deer Band * Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz * Drezus * Elisapie * Fawn Wood * Garret T. Willie * Miesha and The Spanks * NIMKII & THE NINIIS * OMBIIGIZI * Quanah Style * Quique Escamilla *Wolf Castle

More performer announcements to come.

Now in its fifth year, the Summit continues to evolve and grow. From its early years in partnership with Folk Alliance in Montreal (2019) and New Orleans (2020) to 2021’s virtual edition, the Summit has a new home for 2023 (TD Music Hall) and a partnership with Massey Hall. The only event of its kind, the International Indigenous Music Summit is unique in its mandate and operations, led by an elder advisory committee centering on Indigenous perspectives and experiences.

Last year, the Summit shifted focus and launched Bimiwizh (to carry, take along): a series of regional gatherings and showcases to connect with communities on home territories. Bimiwizh events happened in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia (B.C.) 2022 also saw Summit-curated showcases and networking events at Fluvial (Chile), WOMEX (Lisbon), BreakOut West, Mundial, the JUNO Awards and more, further broadening the Summit’s role as a global connector of Indigenous artists, industry and change-makers.