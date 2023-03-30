Warner Music UK Announces A Shakeup At Parlophone

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK announced a leadership shakeup that includes multiple senior promotions as well as the exit of several senior Parlophone executives.

According to WMG UK, the promotions include Isabel Garvey, who most recently served MD of Abbey Road Studios, who will assume the newly created post of Chief Operating Officer, Warner Music UK, effective May 9.

The label also announced the promotion of Jennifer Ivory, who currently serves as SVP, Warner Records UK, who has been named Parlophone’s Managing Director.

“This is an exciting new phase for WMUK. Isabel’s appointment signals our constant evolution, bringing her widely admired creativity, innovation and technological entrepreneurship to the service of our artists and their visions. Jen has been with us for over 14 years and has grown into one of the most exceptional and influential voices at WMUK and one of our best marketeers. She supervised four Number One albums last year alone. Under her leadership, Parlophone’s employees will be dedicated to signing and developing the next generation of outstanding talent,” stated Warner Music UK CEO Jack Harlow.

As part of the announced changes, Warner UK revealed that current Parlophone Co-Presidents Nick Burgess, Mark ‘Mitch’ Mitchell, and General Manager Jack Melhuish will all exit the label.

“I’d like to thank Nick and Mitch for an outstanding job at Parlophone,” said Harlow. “They’ve been strong and thoughtful leaders in difficult times and, in partnership with Jack, have had a real impact that has been vital for Parlophone’s growth. We wish them well in their future adventures,” adds Harlow.

Additionally, Parlophone will join Warner Records UK, Roadrunner, FFRR and Elektra Entertainment in a newly created label group that will fall under the watchful eye of Warner Records UK President, Joe Kentish.

Following the transition, Parlophone will continue to handle A&R and marketing operations in-house, but will offload other key functions to WMUK, the company said.

“In the modern, rapidly evolving digital business, we’re always pushing for the most agile and forward-thinking ways to super-serve our talent. The market is increasingly fragmented, and it takes more expertise to service all channels and to serve them properly. Our artists need more specialists to explore every available opportunity”, adds Harlow. “With Parlophone and Warner Records UK coming together and drawing on the expertise of our new centralised coalition, we will harness our collective firepower and lean on a wide range of proficient minds to take the company forward.”

In addition, Warner Records UK’s Jane Arthy has been promoted to SVP of Promotions, Sebastian Simone will continue to focus on technology as VP of Community, and Theresa Adebiyi also joins as Creative Director, the label group said.