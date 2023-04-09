Tracy Gibson Exits Big Machine Records

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Tracy Gibson, Director of Promotion and Marketing, Southwest at Big Machine Records, left the label after four years.

Based in Houston, Gibson joined the Big Machine family in 2019 after a stint with CBS Radio/Houston (Audacy) as Integrated Brand Manager, which included the day-to-day promotion and marketing responsibilities for Country Radio’s Country KILT (The BULL 100.3).

Before that, she was Director of Promotions for iHeartMedia in Charlotte, overseeing promotional campaigns for Country WKKT and Top 40 station WHQC.

She released a statement upon news of her exiting the label to All Access, “Nothing lined up yet, but excited to see what’s next for me. Always so sad when positions are eliminated, but I’m so very thankful for all the people I’ve met along the way!”